Wichita bar still trying to recover from attack
John Greer was apparently upset about being thrown out of The Store, a little dive bar behind the Dog-N-Shake at Harry and Hillside. He allegedly ran over a bartender, rammed the bar multiple times with his truck and set the bartender's SUV on fire, according to Donna Binns, the bar's owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
