Wichita air fares were down in 2016 W...

Wichita air fares were down in 2016 Wichita's Eisenhower National...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KFDI

Wichita's Eisenhower National Airport almost had a record number of passengers in 2016, as the average fare dropped six percent from a year earlier. The average fare in the third quarter of 2016 was $374.06, which was down from the $399.80 in the same period in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFDI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 16 hr Bryan Wooten is a... 2
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Jan 20 Bystander 10
News House member pursuing bill on transgender students Jan 19 Arithrianos 1
Domestic abuse Jan 19 Judy 20
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Jan 8 Donnie Bonham 4
Ecolab Sucks (May '16) Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 9
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC