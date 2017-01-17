What you need to know to navigate Wichita Restaurant Week
If you haven't had a chance to get to Georges French Bistro for mussels and frites or have been wondering what the food is like at the new Kitchen at Union Station restaurant, your week has arrived. The fourth Wichita Restaurant Week starts on Friday and will continue through Jan. 29, giving local foodies a chance to sample multicourse meals for a set price at 32 restaurants across Wichita.
