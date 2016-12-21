Wet and mild describes 2016 weather in Wichita Summer 2016 ranks as...

After a subdued winter, the spring was active for our part of the world with several severe weather events, including one on the 25th anniversary of the Andover tornado -- April 26. In that event, a brief tornado touched down west of Wellington in Sumner county and there were multiple reports of one to two inch hail in the Wichita area. That event also produced between one and four inches of rain for our part of the state, which caused some flooding in the Wichita area.

