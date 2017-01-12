Water damage will leave Wichita museum closed for months
The Mid-America All-Indian Center will be closed for the next two to three months while it cleans up damage from a water pipe break earlier this week, the city announced Friday. Officials said water from the pipe flooded portions of the museum's exhibition space, though none of the artifacts were damaged.
