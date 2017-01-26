Want to learn what kind of clouds form tornadoes? Herea s your chance
The Wichita branch of the National Weather Service has released this spring's schedule for storm identification training classes. Historically, they've been refresher courses for storm spotters, but anyone is welcome to attend the free classes, which last about two hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|2 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Domestic abuse
|Jan 19
|Judy
|20
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC