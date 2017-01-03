Video shows jail tussle between ICE agents, Kenyan immigrant

This Jan. 28, 2014 still image from jail surveillance video, provided by attorney Matthew Hoppock, shows two immigration agents in an altercation with Ju... . This Jan. 28, 2014 still image from jail surveillance video, provided by attorney Matthew Hoppock, shows two immigration agents in an altercation with Ju... WICHITA, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.