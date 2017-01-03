Video appears to show young man punch...

Video appears to show young man punching, kicking dog

10 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Warning: Graphic Content - Wichita police are investigating this video circulating on social media that appears to show a young man punching and kicking a dog; police are looking into it as a case of possible animal abuse. A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being shot Thursday night.

Wichita, KS

