Unseasonably warm temps expected to end Tuesday night
An unseasonably warm Tuesday in south-central Kansas is expected to give way to much colder temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. After a predicted high of 67 for Tuesday in Wichita, a low of 30 is expected overnight, said Brad Ketcham, a meteorologist for the service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|4 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Domestic abuse
|Jan 19
|Judy
|20
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC