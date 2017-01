Two Wichita restaurants robbed Sunday

A man attempting a lunchtime robbery at a northwest Wichita McDonald's was arrested Sunday while the crime was still in progress, according to police. Clifford R. Harber, 41, of Wichita was arrested on suspicion of robbery of a commercial house, battery and trespassing just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to police arrest records.

