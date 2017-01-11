Two life sentences for man who gunned down couple in their south Wichita home

Steven Wade Edwards II, shown here in 2014, was ordered on Wednesday to serve two life sentences plus more than 10 years in prison for the deaths of Martha and Godofredo Moreno in their south Wichita home. Steven Wade Edwards II and an accomplice went to the Moreno home at 642 S. Ida to collect a debt from the couple's son on Oct. 16, 2014, prosecutors have said.

