Two life sentences for man who gunned...

Two life sentences for man who gunned down couple in their south Wichita home

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Steven Wade Edwards II, shown here in 2014, was ordered on Wednesday to serve two life sentences plus more than 10 years in prison for the deaths of Martha and Godofredo Moreno in their south Wichita home. Steven Wade Edwards II and an accomplice went to the Moreno home at 642 S. Ida to collect a debt from the couple's son on Oct. 16, 2014, prosecutors have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Jan 8 Donnie Bonham 4
Ecolab Sucks (May '16) Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 9
Bryan Wooten (May '16) Jan 7 Bryan Wooten is a... 45
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
Illegal immigrant deported 9 times Dec 30 Ted Pinnix 1
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Dec 21 Bystander 9
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Sedgwick County was issued at January 11 at 3:08PM CST

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC