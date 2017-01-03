Two crimes within minutes nets Wichita man nearly 5 years in prison
A 20-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for two crimes last summer. Jose Olguin was sentenced to 55 months in prison on Wednesday afternoon by Sedgwick County District Court Judge David Dahl, according to a statement released by the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.
