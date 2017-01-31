Third timea s the charm: Burger King robber arrested
For the third time this month, a Burger King in south Wichita was robbed - but this time, police say, the suspect was caught and arrested. A man walked up to the drive-through window at the restaurant at 4220 E. Harry just before 6 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money from an employee, Wichita police said.
