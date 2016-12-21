Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting, sheriff says

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday after being shot in what the Reno County sheriff has described as an accidental firearm discharge, according to a Facebook post by the department. Responders were dispatched just after 8 p.m. on Monday to a call that referenced a teenager being shot in the chest with a shotgun, according to the post by Sheriff Randy Henderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.