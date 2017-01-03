Suspect in baby Sofia kidnapping, moma s killing handed extradition papers
The suspect in the killing of a woman and the kidnapping of her infant daughter in November has been served with paperwork that would extradite her from Texas to Kansas, officials said Tuesday. Yesenia Sesmas was served the papers on Friday and was provided an attorney to assist her with reviewing the documents, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement.
