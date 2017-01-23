Street with sinkhole to partially reopen
Traffic is expected to resume Monday afternoon at a south Wichita intersection where a motorcycle crash caused a sinkhole to appear. City spokeswoman Lauragail Gamble said in an e-mail that one lane of traffic along Lincoln where the street intersects with Laura will be open by noon Monday.
