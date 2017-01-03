Shot fired during robbery attempt at south-side ATM

A shot was fired in an attempted robbery at a south-side ATM early Thursday morning, but no one was hurt and the perpetrators were not able to get any money. Wichita police say a 37-year-old man was in his car and using an ATM in the 1300 block of West Pawnee, near Seneca, when he was approached by two people who demanded his money at about 12:05 a.m. During the confrontation, at least one of the robbers pulled a revolver and fired a shot at another vehicle waiting in line to use the ATM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.