Shooting at Wichita home injures one

A 22-year-old man was shot in the side early Tuesday at a home in the 1500 block of North Green. Wichita police discovered him at Wesley Medical Center after he came in for treatment at around 3 a.m. Officer Charley Davidson said the 22-year-old and a 21-year-old man with him told police that they and two other people were at the address on Green when they heard gunshots.

