Shooting at Wichita home injures one
A 22-year-old man was shot in the side early Tuesday at a home in the 1500 block of North Green. Wichita police discovered him at Wesley Medical Center after he came in for treatment at around 3 a.m. Officer Charley Davidson said the 22-year-old and a 21-year-old man with him told police that they and two other people were at the address on Green when they heard gunshots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
