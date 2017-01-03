Sesame Street returning to Wichita wi...

Sesame Street returning to Wichita with a Elmo Makes Musica

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The show will feature Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and other Sesame Street favorites on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, at Intrust Bank Arena. "We had such a great response to our performances in Wichita last year, and we were there around a similar time frame, so we're really excited to come back," said Jerry DuMars, performance director of "Elmo Makes Music."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten (May '16) Wed Bryan Wooten is a... 44
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
Illegal immigrant deported 9 times Dec 30 Ted Pinnix 1
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Dec 21 Bystander 9
in search of Dec 21 peter long prong 2
drunk bar regular *bartenders beware* Dec 14 vicsim 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,692

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC