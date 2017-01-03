Sesame Street returning to Wichita with a Elmo Makes Musica

The show will feature Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and other Sesame Street favorites on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, at Intrust Bank Arena. "We had such a great response to our performances in Wichita last year, and we were there around a similar time frame, so we're really excited to come back," said Jerry DuMars, performance director of "Elmo Makes Music."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.