Sesame Street returning to Wichita with a Elmo Makes Musica
The show will feature Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and other Sesame Street favorites on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, at Intrust Bank Arena. "We had such a great response to our performances in Wichita last year, and we were there around a similar time frame, so we're really excited to come back," said Jerry DuMars, performance director of "Elmo Makes Music."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Wed
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|44
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC