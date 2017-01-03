Sedgwick County wona t release fraud ...

Sedgwick County wona t release fraud e-mail request

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Sedgwick County won't publicly release records regarding a request to change payment information that led to the loss of about $566,000 . Vendors that do business with the county can change their billing information by submitting a request with the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) 8 hr Donnie Bonham 4
Ecolab Sucks (May '16) Sat Jamie Dundee 9
Bryan Wooten (May '16) Sat Bryan Wooten is a... 45
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
Illegal immigrant deported 9 times Dec 30 Ted Pinnix 1
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Dec 21 Bystander 9
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,720,321

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC