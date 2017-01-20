Schoolsa ex-CFO was supposed to have retired. Then a things changed.a
The Wichita school district has continued to employ its former chief financial officer, paying him about $10,000 a month as a projects specialist since naming his replacement last summer. Jim Freeman, who stepped down as CFO in July, has not yet retired, as district officials said he would when they announced his replacement .
