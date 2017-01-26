Rocker Steve Miller to return to Wichita area, with friend Frampton
Both musicians will perform at the Park City arena on July 25. The Steve Miller Band last performed there in May 2015. Tickets go on sale on Friday and will range from $39 to $125.
