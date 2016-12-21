Riverfest was a huge success in 2016 According to a statement...
According to a statement released by Wichita Festivals, the 2016 Riverfest was a huge success. The attendance was up 11 percent from 2015 and sponsorships increased by more than 40 percent from the previous four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFDI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|4 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|42
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC