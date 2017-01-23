Police seek dog that twice attacked 4-year-old boy
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the brown and white pit bull who bit the child, the agency said Monday afternoon on its Facebook page. The boy suffered more than 50 lacerations, two of which "were fairly serious," according to the post.
Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
