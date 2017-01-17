Police chasing leads in missing Wichi...

Police chasing leads in missing Wichita woman case

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Police continue to follow-up on leads, though there appeared to be no breaks Thursday morning in the case of a missing Wichita woman. Toni Anderson, 20, a 2014 East High School graduate and University of Missouri-Kansas City student, was last heard from on Sunday when she sent a text message to her friend, Roxy Townsend .

