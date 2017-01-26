PHOTOS: Sedgwick County, Wichita Poli...

PHOTOS: Sedgwick County, Wichita Police's most wanted

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Name: Joseph Gregory Zachare Age: 20 Race/Sex: White/Male Height 5ft 9in Weight: 150lbs Hair/Eye: Brown/Hazel AKA: Scars/Marks/Tattoo: Tattoo Left Forearm, Tattoo Left Hand, Tattoo Right Wrist Joseph Zachare is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office for probation violation for aggravated burglary and criminal threat. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown 32 min The Real Donald T... 21
Bryan Wooten 3 hr clb 3
Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen... Sun Bebpennington 1
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Jan 20 Bystander 10
News House member pursuing bill on transgender students Jan 19 Arithrianos 1
Domestic abuse Jan 19 Judy 20
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Jan 8 Donnie Bonham 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC