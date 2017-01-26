PHOTOS: Sedgwick County, Wichita Police's most wanted
Name: Joseph Gregory Zachare Age: 20 Race/Sex: White/Male Height 5ft 9in Weight: 150lbs Hair/Eye: Brown/Hazel AKA: Scars/Marks/Tattoo: Tattoo Left Forearm, Tattoo Left Hand, Tattoo Right Wrist Joseph Zachare is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office for probation violation for aggravated burglary and criminal threat. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
