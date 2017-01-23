Original Pizza Hut Building at Wichita State University Getting New...
The original Pizza Hut building at Wichita State will be moved to WSU's new Innovation Campus and turned into a museum dedicated to the history of the world-famous pizza chain. Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 by brothers Frank and Dan Carney, students at what was then the University of Wichita.
