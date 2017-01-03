Opinion Line
Regarding the Budgeting 101 class to be offered at the library: Do they have enough room to accommodate our governor, the Legislature and even our city and county leaders? Donald Trump defenders say he doesn't really mean what he tweets about nukes, etc. Troubled is, his ignorant tweets are all we have to judge him by, and it's scaring us and the rest of the world.
