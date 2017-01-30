Now that a Hamiltona is coming to Kansas City, does Wichita stand a chance?

Theater League, in concert with Broadway Across America - Midwest, announced recently that a touring production of "Hamilton" would come to Kansas City as part of its 2018-19 season. Season ticket holders in Kansas City get first dibs when they renew for the 2018-19 season - meaning to get first access, you'd have to buy season tickets for this coming season, then renew for the following season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.