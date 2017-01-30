Now that a Hamiltona is coming to Kansas City, does Wichita stand a chance?
Theater League, in concert with Broadway Across America - Midwest, announced recently that a touring production of "Hamilton" would come to Kansas City as part of its 2018-19 season. Season ticket holders in Kansas City get first dibs when they renew for the 2018-19 season - meaning to get first access, you'd have to buy season tickets for this coming season, then renew for the following season.
