Now happening at the March for Life: Anti-abortion activists celebrate new Trump era

Nellie Elliot, Konner Krehbiel and Garret Goodson, top to bottom with sign, all from Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School in Wichita, Kansas, join with thousands of pro-life marchers near the National Mall during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.