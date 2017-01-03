New Wichita restaurants in 2017: Spicy chicken, tipsy slushies, Potato Oles
Reverie Coffee Roasters owner Andrew Gough hopes to have the shop moved to its new spot and have its sister bakery ready to go by May 1. Alcoholic slushies, biscuits and Japanese fusion for downtown. High-class steak, Mexican food and more frozen custard for the west side.
