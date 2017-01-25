New ride-sharing service to enter Wic...

New ride-sharing service to enter Wichita market

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

No one with the company responded to requests for comment, but Teajai Kimsey says she and at least a dozen or so other drivers have been approved to start when the service goes online here. Kimsey is an Uber driver and an ambassador for Uzurv , a reservation system that allows passengers to book Uber service in advance, and a lead driver with Wichita Area Rideshare Partners .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 9 hr Bryan Wooten is a... 1
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Jan 20 Bystander 10
News House member pursuing bill on transgender students Jan 19 Arithrianos 1
Domestic abuse Jan 19 Judy 20
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Jan 8 Donnie Bonham 4
Ecolab Sucks (May '16) Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 9
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,549 • Total comments across all topics: 278,254,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC