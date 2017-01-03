New company lets you be a tourist wit...

New company lets you be a tourist without ever leaving Kansas

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita. Casey Cagle's new business, Prairie Earth Tours, is an Emporia-based sightseeing, small-group tour company with unique itineraries.

Wichita, KS

