Mural new top spot to take a picture in Wichita
There's a new hip spot to take your photo in Wichita, and it may not be where you'd think. As part of Avenue Art Days last October, local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis painted a Wichita-themed mural on a side wall at College Hill Deli, 3407 E. Douglas, aptly titled "Wichita."
