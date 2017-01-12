Morning fire leads to evacuation at a...

Morning fire leads to evacuation at airport Best Western

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Firefighters responded to a blaze at the Best Western Airport Inn & Conference Center in west Wichita early Sunday, though no injuries were reported. The call went out shortly after 8 a.m., according to 911 scanner traffic, sending several Wichita Fire Department trucks to the complex at 6815 W. Kellogg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Jan 8 Donnie Bonham 4
Ecolab Sucks (May '16) Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 9
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
Illegal immigrant deported 9 times Dec 30 Ted Pinnix 1
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Dec 21 Bystander 9
in search of Dec 21 peter long prong 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC