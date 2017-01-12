Morning fire leads to evacuation at airport Best Western
Firefighters responded to a blaze at the Best Western Airport Inn & Conference Center in west Wichita early Sunday, though no injuries were reported. The call went out shortly after 8 a.m., according to 911 scanner traffic, sending several Wichita Fire Department trucks to the complex at 6815 W. Kellogg.
