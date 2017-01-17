Missing KC student graduated from Wichitaa s East High
A University of Missouri-Kansas City student who has been missing since early Monday is a graduate of Wichita East High School, district officials said. According to a report on KSHB-TV, 20-year-old Toni Anderson was stopped by the North Kansas City Police Department on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC