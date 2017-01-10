March for Life begins with prayer, co...

March for Life begins with prayer, confession for Wichitaa s bishop

A group of Wichitans were among the thousands who gathered Friday for the March for Life, rallying in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., bearing placards and banners opposing abortion. The night before, Bishop Carl Kemme of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita lead about 600 youth and others from Wichita in a quiet time of prayer and confession.

