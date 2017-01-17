Man pleads guilty to 2015 double killing in bar parking lot
The man who killed two people outside of a southeast Wichita bar two years ago has pleaded guilty to amended charges, according to Sedgwick County District Court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. Ishmael Bryant, 31, will be sentenced Feb. 24 on two counts of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated battery.
