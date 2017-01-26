Love triangle left slain man sitting in a chair for three days in south Wichita
The prison sentence Shawn Collins got last week for killing Daniel Thompson does not give Collins the prison time he deserves, Thompson's sister said. What the people in that house did before her brother died, Crystal Thompson said, was carry on a love triangle that led to her brother's killing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Jan 26
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Domestic abuse
|Jan 19
|Judy
|20
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC