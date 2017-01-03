Keep meetings open

Keep meetings open

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Good for the Wichita school board for recognizing its error and scheduling an open meeting Thursday. The board initially said it would meet in a closed-door session to discuss the qualities it wants in a new superintendent and to hash out the process for replacing John Allison, who recently accepted the top job at Olathe public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten (May '16) 11 hr Bryan Wooten is a... 44
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
Illegal immigrant deported 9 times Dec 30 Ted Pinnix 1
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Dec 21 Bystander 9
in search of Dec 21 peter long prong 2
drunk bar regular *bartenders beware* Dec 14 vicsim 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,627

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC