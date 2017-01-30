Kansas universities, refugee groups g...

Kansas universities, refugee groups grapple with ordera s impact

The impact of President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees and immigrants is being felt across the globe, including in Kansas. Marla Schmidt, the field office director at Episcopal Migration Ministries-Wichita, said her organization was planning to resettle about 170 refugees in the Wichita area during the federal fiscal year, which began last October.

