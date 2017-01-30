Kansas universities, refugee groups grapple with ordera s impact
The impact of President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees and immigrants is being felt across the globe, including in Kansas. Marla Schmidt, the field office director at Episcopal Migration Ministries-Wichita, said her organization was planning to resettle about 170 refugees in the Wichita area during the federal fiscal year, which began last October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse
|18 hr
|Fearful
|21
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|18 hr
|anonymous
|23
|Bryan Wooten
|Mon
|clb
|3
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Sun
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC