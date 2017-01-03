Kansas lawmakers eye possible tax increases as session starts
The question as Kansas kicks off its annual legislative session this week isn't whether lawmakers will raise taxes but rather which taxes - or more precisely, whose? The state faces a projected budget shortfall of more than $900 million for the next 18 months. There's broad consensus among lawmakers that tax increases will play some role in the solution.
