Kansas agency increases number of revoked officer licenses
An independent state agency has more than quadrupled the number of law enforcement officer's licenses it has revoked each year since 2011. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training, often referred to as the Kansas CPOST, has increased the number of actions it takes from about eight a year to about 35 a year, The Wichita Eagle reported .
