Kansans joined the hundreds of thousands of marchers in nationa s capital to protest Trump
On Friday, the Kansans who came to Capitol Hill to support Donald Trump got to witness his inauguration. On Saturday, other Kansans gathered in the same place to protest him on another cool, gray January day.
