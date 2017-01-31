January a " one of Wichitaa s wettest...

January a " one of Wichitaa s wettest a " helps stave off drought

Drought is gradually squeezing Kansas in a vice, pushing toward the center of the state from both the eastern and western borders. But Sedgwick County is part of about a third of the state not in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and January helped maintain that condition.

