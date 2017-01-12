Iconic Wichita restaurant gets major ...

Iconic Wichita restaurant gets major overhaul

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Mike Issa, owner of the Scotch & Sirloin, says customers told him to be careful with changes when he took over the iconic restaurant, but he says he kept the flavor of the place while making improvements. There are a few changes to the outside of the Scotch & Sirloin, but most of the recent remodeling was done inside.

