Iconic Wichita restaurant gets major overhaul
Mike Issa, owner of the Scotch & Sirloin, says customers told him to be careful with changes when he took over the iconic restaurant, but he says he kept the flavor of the place while making improvements. There are a few changes to the outside of the Scotch & Sirloin, but most of the recent remodeling was done inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC