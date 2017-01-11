Ice storm wona t stop a Home on the Rangea premiere in Wichita

But showings of the movie in Smith County are being postponed for a week due to a monster ice storm that's expected to affect travel throughout much of Kansas this weekend. Lone Chimney Films, which produced the movie, has now scheduled the movie to be shown Jan. 21-22 at 1:30 p.m. at the Center Theater, 217 S. Main, in Smith Center.

