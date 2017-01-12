Ice storm lifts overnight, but beware tonight
We got a break overnight from car pile-ups and ice-glazed windshields; streets were mostly safe and clear Saturday morning. But the National Weather Service in Wichita says brace yourself for late afternoon.
