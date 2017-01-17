Household pets sought for Wichita cat...

Household pets sought for Wichita cat show

This cat, Indiana Jones, won a ribbon in the household pet category at the Wichita Cat Fancy cat show at the Cotillion in 2015. Cats need not be purebreds to compete in a Cat Fanciers Association cat show sponsored by Wichita Cat Fancy on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Cotillion.

