He left his truck running, and it wound up in a creek

An opportunistic thief drove off with a pickup truck in southeast Wichita early Tuesday morning, but didn't get far, according to Wichita police. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 - which was running at the time - was stolen while in the 3100 block of South George Washington Boulevard at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

